ARL Consulting releases planning tool for marine terminals keeping track of multiple resources on shore- and sea side depending on vessels ETA/ETD be it terminal facilities, equipment, people or event-driven resources.

ARL Consulting announces the release of the ARL Terminal Resource Manager which support marine terminals in managing resources for port and terminal operations. The application can be used by terminals or ports of any size keeping track of a pool of resources assigned to arriving and departing vessels. The resources supported by the application can include both sea and shore side resources, be limited or unlimited, named or generic. Request demo or sign-up at ARL’s portal for shipping solutions, arl-shipping.com.

ARL Terminal Resource Manager supports resources of different types as defining by the terminal or port user, like tugs, cranes, barges, inspectors, maintenance teams, stevedore gangs, authorities, crew buses and the like. The terminal or port operator can generate a resource usage report summarizing the use of resources forecasted over a period of time reflecting the ETA/ETDs of vessels in port. The system can export resource distribution and assignments to any external systems via XML feed, or to internal departments or external sub-contractors via e-mail or fax.

ARL Terminal Resource Manager is a desktop application which can read vessels’ schedule data from external sources like Terminal Operating System or any other XML-enabled data source and allows the operator to create a number of parallel scenarios of resource assignments shuffling with the ETA/ ETD of the scheduled incoming vessels in case of resource constraints via a zooming drag-and-drop user interface. The tool belongs to the ARL terminal efficiency applications family and supports also berthing planning, quay side unavailability zones, manual change of ships arrival and departure time, detection of berth clashes, and many more features.

On ARL Consulting’s site for shipping solutions, arl-shipping.com, interested terminal or port operators can register for an on-line presentation. For additional information on ARL Terminal Resource Manager, contact Evgeny Drokov or visit arl-shipping.com.

About ARL Consulting

ARL Consulting is a Rotterdam headquartered IT developer with insight in the shipping & transport industry. From its Siberian IT centre, medium-size and large, scalable IT solutions are delivered to clients, supporting vessel, capacity and container fleet management, operational excellence and optimization, documentation and process support, and customer & relationship management.

Since 2007 tools for the shipping & transport industry and container terminals, are provided on licensing terms or as hosted solutions on the arl-shipping.com portal. Solutions offered include container terminal berth, quay crane and yard planning, RTG deployment planning & dispatching, container sales & container interchange process support, export & import forwarders interaction with shippers and shipping lines, including integration to leading shipping line portals, container yard inventory management, maintenance of standard operating procedures (SOP), transport vehicle capacity management & pricing, electronic bookings and multi-modal transportation management.