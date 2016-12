Public warehousing services can take care of many aspects of supply chain management, and the job is handled by the best professionals in the industry. Shipping and 3PL industries are actively involved in supply chain and logistics of products and can hugely benefit by such warehouses. From off-site storage, to providing additional services like repackaging and labeling, everything is taken care of in a professional manner.





Companies no longer have to own or maintain huge storage areas and structures for storing various products. The volume of goods flowing through 3PL and shipping industries is highly variable at different locations, and hence owning a fixed space is not going to produce an efficient return on value. When storage is outsourced, the company has the flexibility to hire the exact space that is required, and make a huge savings on storage costs.

A good provider of this service usually has a professional and experienced team of personnel that can effectively handle all the challenges of this work. Such providers also offer custom solutions for each of their customers; hence, each company can have their requirements met individually. This increases efficiency of all operations and maintenance of proper delivery schedules. Secondly, these warehouses are mostly constructed quite close to airports and ports, which will result in economical and safe transition of the products, to and from storage.

Public warehousing is run by a third party, and it is their main business. Such a privately owned setup will provide the best services, as they have to compete with other similar providers in their field. A client can expect to get excellent inventory operations in real time, through online access and seamless on-site integration. Additional services are also provided such as repackaging, refurbishment, and kitting. For food products and other perishable commodities, specialized areas are allocated for their storage, which are certified by the respective authorities.

Shipping and 3PL industries can expect to make huge savings through public warehousing, as most of their fixed costs are converted to variable costs. The costs are now fully value-based, and the company is in a better position to decide the price they would allocate for their products and services.