The Dependable Companies recently made history when it began generating power from a new rooftop solar photovoltaic array on the roof of its Los Angeles corporate headquarters and warehouse facility. At 1.2 megawatts generated by 5,292 solar modules, the project is said to be the world’s largest solar electricity system operating on an industrial highrise building.







Dependable executives celebrated the system’s completion during a Nov. 17 rooftop ceremony that included a number of distinguished guests. Among them were IWLA Chairman Linda C. Hothem, chief executive officer of the Pacific American Group and senior advisor to Matson Global Distribution Services Inc., Oakland, CA, and California State Senator Kevin de León, who represents a Los Angeles district and who chairs the State Senate’s Select Committee on Energy Efficiency.

Additional speakers at the ceremony included representatives from Dependable’s partners in developing and building the project: the engineering, procurement and construction company Premier Power, and solar-power module producer JinkoSolar.

“Today, we continue to innovate through our endeavors in environmental sustainability,” Ron Massman, President and CEO of The Dependable Companies said during the ceremony. “We are excited to share this day with our colleagues, the local community and the project partners who brought our solar goals to life.”

He added, “By following our corporate mission ‘to continue to earn a reputation for integrity, service and diversity that is unmatched in our industry,’ we have grown from a one-truck operation in Los Angeles to global player in the logistics industry.

The Dependable Companies is a 61-year-old family owned business encompassing six divisions that provide full-service logistics services, including trucking, warehousing and international freight movement for a host of major corporations in the U.S. and abroad.

The company was started in 1950 as a delivery company by Harry Massman with a single bobtail tractor. In 1964, Ron Massman joined his father in working for what had become known as Dependable Trucking and, in 1968, the company acquired Freight Transport and began offering public warehousing and harbor drayage services. In 1973, Ron was joined by his brother Bob, who currently serves as Vice President of Dependable Highway Express.

In 1978, the company expanded again, when it initiated freight-forwarding services from California to Hawaii, which two years later expanded to include Guam with the acquisition of Seaway, an ocean forwarder. The company later added trucking services in both locations, and expanded its operations to include both air and ocean forwarding services to American Samoa, Tonga, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Today, Dependable Logistics Services consists of two companies. The first, Dependable Highway Express, includes three divisions: Dependable Distribution Centers, offering warehousing and distribution services; Dependable Highway Express, which provides less-thantruckload and truckload transportation throughout the U.S. and into Mexico; and Dependable Logistics Solutions, which offers a full range of third-party-logistics and freight-management services.

The second company, Dependable Hawaiian Express, consists of three divisions: Dependable Hawaiian Express, providing transportation to and from the Hawaiian Islands; Dependable Global Express, offering international ocean freight forwarding and NVOCC services; and Dependable AirCargo Express, an international air freight forwarder.

The company has expanded its warehouse operations steadily throughout its history. According to Dependable, its 1.5-million-square-foot flagship facility in Los Angeles where it erected the rooftop solar array is the largest single-unit storage warehouse in the United States, handling everything from food products and general merchandise to large-scale movie props.

Commitment to Sustainability

In addition to providing the highest-quality logistics services to its customers, Dependable also strives to lead the industry in environmental stewardship, incorporating a variety of energy-efficient practices and utilizing low-emission vehicles to minimize its carbon footprint, Ron Massman said.

Other sustainability practices the company has implemented include making use of efficient lighting technologies at the company’s headquarters and employing low-emission equipment in its trucking fleet. This included the purchase of a fleet of 50 emission-compliant green tractors for its harbor-drayage fleet in 2009.

To further reduce the carbon offsets during its daily operations, Dependable has replaced a majority of its material-handling equipment with new, energy-efficient electric and propane forklifts. It also has installed motion-detection devices to turn on and off lights to reduce power usage.

In addition, Dependable has chosen to further demonstrate its commitment to improving the environment and protecting resources by becoming part of the International Warehouse Logistics Association’s Sustainability Logistics Initiative program.

Partnering with Dependable in the solar-energy project at its six-story flagship Los Angeles warehouse facility are the engineering, procurement and construction company Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. and the producer of the modules, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

“The unique optimization process we implement when designing, engineering and constructing our systems ensures The Dependable Companies’ solar installation will achieve superior output over multiple decades, enabling the organization to power its facilities through a renewable resource while keeping an eye to its bottom line,” said Dean R. Marks, CEO of Premier Power. “We congratulate Dependable for executing on this record-breaking project, and look forward to working with the company for years to come.”

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. currently maintains offices in the U.S., Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic. Premier Power is a global provider of large- and small-scale solar-power systems, delivering its experience and expertise to commercial and governmental customers worldwide. Premier Power said it designs, engineers and integrates some of the solar industry’s leading products. The company’s technologies and services are designed to enable its customers to maximize clean energy output along with obtaining project savings.