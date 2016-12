Deciding if a dedicated fleet is right for your business may take a little research. Read on for the pros and cons of implementing for your shipping business.



A private fleet is when a business owner assigns a group of tractors, trailers, drivers, or other resources to exclusively to carry out business operations. This can offer many advantages, the primary one among them being that on-time delivery performance tends to increase and freight transportation costs tend to decrease.

Also among these benefits is dedicated capacity, which can sometimes be difficult to rely on with leased fleets. Shippers are also free to focus financial resources on business operations, such as personnel and manufacturing, rather than on the legwork necessitated by shipping.

Otherwise known as private fleets, this kind of operation has demonstrated increased customer service as well as cost reduction and improved flexibility. Rather than relying on outsourcing and other management teams for your shipping needs, a dedicated fleet should adjust to your company’s specific needs and challenges. They are most beneficial when shippers are sending large amounts of loads through a large number of lanes, so assess your business strategy to make sure you are distributing responsibilities and resources in a way that does not drain costs. For this reason, if your network mostly focuses on short hauls, or local deliveries, you should be shipping at least one load per day. If your shipping distances are of considerable distances, however (averaging at least five hundred miles), you will most likely benefit from dedicated fleets: this is because, even if you are only shipping one load per week, as long as sufficient backhaul opportunities exist you will not be working at a loss. This goes double if you typically are running truckload and multi-stop deliveries, although depending on your size, dedicated fleets may be cost-prohibitive.