When it comes to acquiring logistics services, it is important that the carrier provides a wide insurance coverage for the freight. Domestic and international shipments are still prone to damage, theft, or loss while in transit, even if the carrier has made sure to provide the best services for the client. For companies that ship big cargoes, loss of just a single freight can be a huge blow on financial health. Hence, it is safe to have a financial backup plan.



Insurance Requirement

Carriers are definitely required to have insurance to cover accidental loses. However, in some cases, the coverage may be too limited to insure the foods on different incidents. Therefore, it is important to check your carrier to determine the scope of coverage their insurance policy provides. This way, you can have peace of mind whenever you use the services of a logistics company. It may not seem as a very important move at first, but when something happens to the cargo, you may realize the potential help you can get from the insurance companies.

Insurance can cover breakage, theft and pilferage, water damage, non-delivery and many more. The policy is usually based on what the goods are, its destination and the total value of the cargo contents. If you are to hire the services of a logistics company, make sure that you answer all questions properly. It is sometimes tedious to answer all questions in detail, but it is indeed helpful in the long run. If the company gets accurate answers about your cargo, then you can get better insurance coverage for your freight.

Final Words

Logistics services do make sure that your freight is insured, but always ask for the scope of coverage. Wider coverage means better peace of mind. Remember that any financial loss during transit is not a small matter, especially if the freight is a big one.