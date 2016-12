The pick & pack industry has been steadily growing as more and more companies discover the efficiency and effectiveness of this order gathering and shipping method. Employees that pick and pack the orders of customers as they come into the warehouse can complete the distribution of retail goods. The process includes sifting or sorting through a large variety of goods in order to select the proper items to fulfill a particular order. These items are then repacked and affixed with a shipping label. The end of the process includes a recording of the packing process along with the actual shipment of the items that were ordered.

There are a variety of different ways in which this type of order processing and shipping fulfillment can be accomplished. The most common method is referred to as single-order picking. This method entails that an employee sort through goods in order to complete a single order. This order is then placed in a bin, where it will then be packaged for shipping. Another methods is called multi-order batch picking. In this method, an employee will pick a larger batch of items in order to fulfill a larger number of orders. This method works well with large volumes of orders for a particular item. Order consolidation is used when orders are differentiated by their final shipping destination.

When a warehouse or storage facility uses the pick & pack method, there are many factors that must be considered. Items should be grouped in such a way, so that the items that are most commonly ordered are easy to access. This is because the employees will return to this area most often in order to fulfill orders. By making this area simple to access, the company will operate in a more efficient and effective manner.