A Customs Bonded Warehouse is a secured area where dutiable goods can be stored without you having to pay the duty. While the goods are in the secured area, they can be subjected to manufacturing operations or manipulated. Dutiable goods are goods that have been imported and are subject to import tax.

The use of a Customs Bonded Warehouse allows the importer to control the use of his money until the duty has to be paid when the merchandise is withdrawn or moved from the bonded warehouse. If the importer cannot find a domestic buyer, the goods can be sold for exportation. Selling the goods for exportation eliminates the duty on the goods.

Those who are interested in setting up a bonded warehouse must send a written application to their local Customs port director. The application must include information such as: the location, description of the property where the warehouse will be, general characteristics of the goods to be stored and an estimate of how much you think the duty will be on the goods stored. You will also need a certificate from the board of fire underwriters, or agents of at least two insurance companies, stating that your warehouse is suitable for use as a warehouse and that it can be insured against loss in a fire.

Establishing a bonded warehouse requires some paperwork to get started. For an importer, there are advantages to storing your goods in a bonded area. Merchandise can be manipulated and even manufactured without owing duty until the goods are moved out of the bonded warehouse. If the goods cannot be sold domestically and have to be exported, the duty does not have to be paid. We can all agree that saving money is always a good thing.

