One of the biggest changes in the past 20 years has been the absolute revolution in worldwide logistics. Previously, it was not cost effective for any but the largest shipments to be made on an intercontinental basis. It was cheaper to cut wood nearby, even if the labor price was higher. It was less expensive to manufacture a product close to large population centers and thus save money on shipping retail batches to market.

Thanks to modern logistical delivery systems, however, it is now possible to shave so much time and expense out of transportation costs that it has become wildly profitable to locate factories in the most distant parts of the world. Producers are now able to get raw materials to the assembly lines and move finished products out into a global distribution chain in a timely and reliable manner. Given that commodity prices have already arrived at a stable globalized pricing structure and labor is increasingly moving towards the same goal of involving the same cost anywhere on the planet, worldwide logistics take on an even greater importance than before, since it will soon be the only part of the chain where advantages can still be gleaned over a competitor.

To sum things up another way, logistics has leveled the playing field on a worldwide basis. As this process reaches its natural conclusion, the only remaining advantage will go to the manufacturer who is able to refine their logistics chain in a way that grants transportation superiority over its competitors. Investing in logistical development is a great way to lock in future profits.

